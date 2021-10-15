Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.02.

NRDBY stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

