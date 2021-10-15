Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases By 500.0%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.367 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

