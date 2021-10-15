Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases By 500.0%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.367 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
