Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artemis Gold stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

ARGTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

