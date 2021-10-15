Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KERN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Akerna has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Akerna by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Akerna by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

