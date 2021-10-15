Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Shares of INZY stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.65. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 47.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth $3,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.