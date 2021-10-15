Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:LFT opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.