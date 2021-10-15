Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

