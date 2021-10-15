Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.