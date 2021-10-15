Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

