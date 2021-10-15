NiSource Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,824 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,067% compared to the average daily volume of 242 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after buying an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,529,000 after buying an additional 432,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,511,000 after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

