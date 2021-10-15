Esports Entertainment Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,644 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 207% compared to the average daily volume of 1,186 call options.

GMBL stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

