Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

VNE stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Veoneer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

