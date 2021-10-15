SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.89.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $163.24 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $169.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.