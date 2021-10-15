American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Barclays from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.75.

NYSE AXP opened at $171.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

