Barclays Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $186.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Barclays from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Aptiv stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

