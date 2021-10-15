FY2024 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Lowered by SVB Leerink (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.95.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.