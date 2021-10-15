FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Boosted by Analyst

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $284.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of -242.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total transaction of $8,308,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,157 shares of company stock worth $235,887,356. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

