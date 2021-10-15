Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BROS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

BROS opened at $53.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dutch Bros stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 459,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

