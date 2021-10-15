Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,091 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 852,600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 843,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 795,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

