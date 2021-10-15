Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $22.77 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

