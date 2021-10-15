Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COLB. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.28 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

