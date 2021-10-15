Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

