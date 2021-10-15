Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FEIM opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.53. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

