Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Palfinger in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PLFRY stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Palfinger has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

