Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

HLI has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $101.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,692,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

