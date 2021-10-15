Analyzing ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ALX Oncology and Aadi Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALX Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00

ALX Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Aadi Bioscience has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.24%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than ALX Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ALX Oncology and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALX Oncology N/A -15.51% -15.03% Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88%

Volatility & Risk

ALX Oncology has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALX Oncology and Aadi Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALX Oncology $1.18 million 2,034.24 -$45.74 million ($2.37) -25.11 Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million 5.68 -$4.32 million ($1.50) -17.85

Aadi Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Aadi Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical products include SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

