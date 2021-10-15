TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) vs. W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Head to Head Review

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TotalEnergies and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 9 7 0 2.44 W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50

TotalEnergies presently has a consensus price target of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.53%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Volatility & Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 0.96 -$7.24 billion $1.43 35.62 W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.70 $37.79 million ($0.16) -25.94

W&T Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TotalEnergies. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 4.10% 7.97% 3.24% W&T Offshore -17.55% N/A -0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

