Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fastenal’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.