Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after buying an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

