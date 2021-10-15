SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.