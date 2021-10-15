Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASB. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

