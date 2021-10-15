Research Analysts Set Expectations for World Acceptance Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for World Acceptance in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $194.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.99.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

