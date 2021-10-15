Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:APAM opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

