Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.24. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 239,871 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 850,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,082 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

