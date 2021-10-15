Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $9.32

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.58. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

