New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 249,340 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.
The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
