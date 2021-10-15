New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 249,340 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632,390 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

