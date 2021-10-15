TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.88. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 48,585 shares trading hands.

TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

