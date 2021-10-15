Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $20.45

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.45, but opened at $22.00. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 57,325 shares changing hands.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 52.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 112,941.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

