WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.61

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 5626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 798,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

