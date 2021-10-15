Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 480.4% in September

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 480.4% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

POAHY stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Separately, DZ Bank started coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

