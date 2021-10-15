On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.20 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 90.42% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

