Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rises By 524.1%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 524.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHYHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $19.50 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

