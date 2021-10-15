Peel Hunt Upgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Buy

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BTDPY stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.