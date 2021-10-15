B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

BMRRY stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

