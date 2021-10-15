ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGESY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AGESY opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

