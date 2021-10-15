Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$14.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.97.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.54 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

