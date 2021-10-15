BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 530 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded BP to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 357.70 ($4.67) on Monday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The company has a market capitalization of £71.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48). Insiders bought a total of 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150 in the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

