Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNDSF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.80 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

