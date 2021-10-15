Head to Head Analysis: EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal 6.89% 8.22% 2.48% NextEra Energy Partners 26.18% 3.22% 1.95%

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -327.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and NextEra Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $14.22 billion 1.51 $914.63 million $2.40 22.70 NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.57 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -97.11

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP – Energias de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EDP – Energias de Portugal and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 6 0 2.86 NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 9 0 2.62

EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus price target of $53.92, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $80.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

