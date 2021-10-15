Citigroup Begins Coverage on Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of Turing stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

