Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

NYSE ICE opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $129.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,990 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

